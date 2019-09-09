Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s launch in India expected on September 11

Samsung has announced it is holding an event on September 11 to launch a new Galaxy A models in India. The latest addition to company’s penultimate flagship series is the Galaxy A50s, which is a spruced-up variant of the Galaxy A50 that was launched earlier this year. Another model is Galaxy A30s, which was unveiled alongside the Galaxy A50s and brings more to the table than its prequel Galaxy A30. Samsung could also announce the Galaxy A20s, which has not been launched yet but has been buzzing the rumour mill.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Samsung said “The #GalaxyA series has evolved, and it is just 2 days away from its launch.” Accompanying it is a teaser video showing off a device without much giveaway. There is just a single model in the teaser, but Samsung is likely to unravel more than one model. Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s positively expected to make their India debut but Galaxy A20s could also join them on Wednesday.

Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It runs One UI and is powered by an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB – with support for microSD card up to 512GB. There are three cameras on the Galaxy A50s as well, but with improved sensors. The smartphone has a 48-megapixel main sensor, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera. Galaxy A50s is backed by a 4000mAh battery that charges at up to 18W.

Coming to the Galaxy A30s, the smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-V display but with an HD resolution maxing out at 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and three storage options – 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 512GB. There are three cameras on the smartphone – a 25-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. A 16-megapixel camera is on the front. The Galaxy A30s is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.