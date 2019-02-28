Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 are now official in India

Samsung added new members to its Galaxy A series in India at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. The Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 have been launched in India a few days after the debut at MWC Barcelona and joining them is a brand-new Galaxy A10 budget smartphone. Samsung is looking to jump back into India’s mid-range and budget smartphone segment that is dominated by the likes of Xiaomi currently. The three new smartphones also come close on the heels of the Galaxy M series that Samsung has reserved only for online sales to lure ‘millennials’.

Samsung has priced the Galaxy A50 at Rs 22,990 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 19,990 for 4GB/ 64GB variant. It comes in Blue, White, and Black colours. The Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990 and the Galaxy A10 costs Rs 8,490. Both smartphones have Blue, Black, and Red colour options. The smartphones will be available to buy via both online and offline channels.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 is the top-end phone of the lot with many specifications borrowed from the Galaxy S10. The smartphone has an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is used on the Galaxy S10. There are three cameras on the Galaxy A50, as well as Android 9 Pie-based OneUI. The smartphone has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super-AMOLED Infinity-U Display, which has a U-shaped cutout at the top. It is powered by an Exynos 9604 SoC paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card up to 512GB.

There are three cameras on the Galaxy A50 – a 25-megapixel f/1.7 primary lens, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide 123-degree lens. For selfies, the Galaxy A50 has a 25-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via the bundled charger. Samsung has given the in-display fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy A50, in addition to face unlock.

The Galaxy A30 too has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super-AMOLED Infinity-U display with a U-shaped cutout. It is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There are dual cameras on the Galaxy A30 – a 16-megapixel f/1.7 sensor and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. For selfies, the Galaxy A50 offers a 25-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.2 aperture. This model, however, does not have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, there is the regular physical fingerprint sensor located at the back. Fueling the Galaxy A30 is a 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A10 has been launched for the first time at the event. It is also Samsung’s most affordable Galaxy A series phone. The Galaxy A10 has a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display – having a V-shaped cutout. The smartphone is powered by an Exynos 7884 SoC, which is a variant of the Exynos 7885 that was launched recently, Samsung told Financial Express Tech. There is 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is also expandable via microSD card up to 512GB. There is a 3400mAh battery.