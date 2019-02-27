Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30 to launch in India on February 28 after MWC debut; Galaxy A10 to be announced alongside

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 5:21 PM

Samsung has unveiled two new smartphones - Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 - at the MWC Barcelona. Both smartphones are coming to India alongside a new Galaxy A10 model.

Samsung is attending MWC Barcelona 2019 but this time it’s different. Unlike the previous versions of its MWC event, Samsung has launched the new Galaxy A model instead of the flagship Galaxy S smartphones. Samsung has unveiled two new smartphones – Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30. The Galaxy A50 is an upper mid-range device with specifications borrowed from the Galaxy S10 for a lower price range. The Galaxy A30 is even a trimmed-down version of Galaxy A50, however, there are many features alike. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 are also coming to India on February 28, alongside a new Galaxy A10 smartphone.

The Galaxy A50 is the most premium model, taking cues from other smartphones of Galaxy A series that is positioned in the upper mid-range. There are features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, and triple cameras on it, making it an ‘affordable’ version of the Galaxy S10, which will be launched in India on March 6. That aside, other specifications of the Galaxy A50 include an octa-core processor paired with two RAM and storage variants – 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB – and microSD card expandability.

Samsung has packed a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super-AMOLED display with Infinity-U cutout leaving the aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There are three cameras on the Galaxy A50 – a 25-megapixel f/1.7 camera, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera, and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A50 has a 25-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.

Coming to the Galaxy A30, the smartphone also has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super-AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor coupled with 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB RAM and storage versions. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The smartphone has dual cameras on the back – a 16-megapixel f/1.7 camera and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. Galaxy A30 is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood.

The specifications of Galaxy A10 are not officially available, however, the smartphone has been leaked on the Internet where it can be seen having a smaller footprint than the other two new Galaxy A devices. The leaked specifications include a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display, an Exynos 7884B octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. A 13-megapixel camera is expected on the rear while the front is said to pack a 5-megapixel shooter.

While the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 have been announced for the global market, Samsung will launch them in India on February 28 besides the Galaxy A10. The pricing of smartphones will be one thing among others that Samsung will announce at tomorrow’s event.

