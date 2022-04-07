Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price revealed: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Last month, tech giant Samsung had launched its Galaxy A33 5G smartphone in India, even as it chose to keep hidden the details around its pricing and availability at the time. The South Korean company, had, however confirmed that the smartphone had two variants in terms of storage for the users. Now, the price of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G seems to have surfaced online – on the company website itself! Here’s what we know.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G smartphone: Price in India

In India, the 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has been priced at Rs 28,499 by the company, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will set users back by Rs 29,999. The phone is available in four different colour options. Users would be able to choose from Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Peach as well as Awesome Blue.

On the website, some offers are also present. Customers of ICICI Bank or SBI Bank would also be eligible for an instant cashback of Rs 1,500 on the smartphone, it seems.

While no details about the availability of the smartphone have been revealed officially, the phone has been listed on the Croma website at the same price. Moreover, the Croma website shows that the phone would be delivered by Saturday if ordered on Thursday (April 7). However, it is not yet clear whether this is actually true and whether Samsung has begun shipping the phone, or whether it is an error on part of Croma.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Features and Specifications

With a 6.4-inch FHD+ display having a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has up to 8GB RAM and an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset. The Dual-SIM phone’s internal storage capacity, capped at 128GB, can be extended up to 1TB with the help of a MicroSD card.

The smartphone runs on Android 12, and it also has a quad-camera setup at the back – with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the selfie camera in the phone has a resolution of 13MP.

A 25W fast charging feature supports the 5000mAh battery of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.