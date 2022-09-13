Samsung Galaxy A32 receives massive price cut, now selling at Rs 18,899 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A32 has received a massive price cut bringing down its price to Rs 18,899. To recall, the smartphone was launched last year in May at an introductory price of Rs 24,990. The company has reduced the price by Rs 3,500. It can be bought from Samsung online or retail shops or from Amazon.

Available in two variants, the 6GB RAM is selling at Rs 18,899 instead of Rs 24,999 whereas the 8GB RAM is available at Rs 18,870 instead of Rs 27,999. These offers are live on Amazon.

The specs: Samsung Galaxy A32 features a 6.4-inch an FHD+ display with 1080X2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone flaunts an Infinity-U notch display with minimum bezels on all sides that makes the display look massive. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 chipset paired with 6GB/8GB RAM. Available in just one storage size of 128GB, the smartphone comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 1TB.



For photography, the handset comes with a quad camera set up on the back including a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens. The Galaxy A32 comes with a 20MP selfie camera. The smartphone relies on a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung’s One UI based on Android OS. Buyers have three colour options to choose from- Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, and Awesome Blue.



Several other Samsung phones have also received price cut under Amazon’s Kickstarter deal which is live right now. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G which costs Rs 32,999 is selling at Rs 26,499 under the offer. Galaxy M33 is selling at Rs 18,999 instead of Rs 24,999. The budget phone Galaxy M13 is selling at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 14,999 under the deal offer.

