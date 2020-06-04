Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in India with 48MP quad rear and 20MP selfie camera; everything to know

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31 was officially launched in India on Thursday at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The Galaxy A31 is an important phone for Samsung, especially after its other Galaxy A phone, aka Galaxy A51 has seemingly become a best-seller in India, according to multiple reports. Samsung would want to cash in on the Galaxy A51’s success, and the Galaxy A31 seems pretty well equipped in terms of specs and features, to handle that. The Galaxy A31 is not a successor to the Galaxy A51 though, just to be clear.

Samsung Galaxy A31 India price and availability

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A31 in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The 6GB/128GB version of the Galaxy A31 will cost Rs 21,999. The phone will be available for buying starting today from across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals including Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A31 specs and features

The Galaxy A31 follows on the heels of the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A30s, and has a design that’s very reminiscent of both these phones. The Galaxy A31 has an all-plastic body with colour-shifting paint job. Samsung calls it 3D glasstic. The phone will be available in Prism Crush blue, black and white colour options.

On the front, the Galaxy A31 has a 6.4-inch 1080p+ or FHD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone was a waterdrop-style or as Samsung likes to call it, an Infinity-U notch, that also houses a 20MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Galaxy A31 has an 8-core MediaTek 6768 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128G storage which is also expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI and is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via USB Type-C.

The Galaxy A31 has a quad camera setup on the rear. There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and two 5MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros.

Samsung says the Galaxy A31 comes with a few “Make for India” Alive Intelligence features such as useful cards that helps reduce clutter in the SMS inbox, multilingual typing, smart crop, and more.