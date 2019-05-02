Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A10 price in India slashed: Good choice over Redmi & Realme?

Samsung has slashed the price of its latest Galaxy A-series smartphones. The Galaxy A line was revamped with new additions that are supposed to make Samsung smartphones fall in line with the rivals. The first smartphone in the Galaxy A series was launched in February this year, which makes the price cut seem like an aggressive move to undercut the competition.

Currently, there are five Galaxy A smartphones available in India – Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A70. Samsung’s new discounts, however, will only be applicable to the first three models. The discounts, Samsung says, are an outcome of the ‘phenomenal success’ Galaxy A has achieved by selling more than 2 million units that raked in $500 million in 40 days in India.

The Galaxy A30, the top-most model of the trio, was launched at Rs 16,990. It will now be available at Rs 15,490 with a Rs 1,500 discount. The Galaxy A20 will sell at Rs 11,490 instead of Rs 12,490 after a Rs 1,000 discount. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A10 will be up for grabs at Rs 7,990, down from Rs 8,490.

Samsung says the new pricing of all three smartphones kicks in from Thursday, May 2. The original prices are the ones Samsung has listed on its website and online store. Moreover, the discounted pricing is applicable only on the purchases of Galaxy A phones via Samsung online store. So, you may not find the discounts on Flipkart, Amazon, or other e-tailers.

Xiaomi and Realme recently announced the launch of their budget smartphones that are rich in features, as well as pack cameras that were commonplace for top-end phones so far. Samsung’s Galaxy A series rides high on the display used in the phones, but other specifications such as processor and cameras are on par as well. The new pricing positions the three Galaxy A series at a lower spectrum that undercuts Xiaomi and Realme phones.