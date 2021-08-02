Samsung Galaxy A22 & A32: Good mid-rangers for everyday use

Overall, the Galaxy A22 is a smooth, fast and responsive device. It feels quite sturdy in the hand and the best part is, it does not cost a bomb.

Samsung is not only one of the most loved brands, it is also one of the most trusted ones, simply because of the quality of its products and after-sales service network—a sentiment shared by consumers and mobile store owners alike. It refreshes its product portfolio at regular intervals and does not restrict innovation to the top-end flagships alone; industry watchers say innovations by the brand are increasingly coming in the mid segment, which is the A Series and the M Series.

Recently, we got our hands on the Galaxy A22 and A32, two powerful devices with plenty of enhancements in design, display and camera capabilities. In the past, the brand’s A series phones have been a hit with the consumers; let us find what’s new in the latest offerings and their overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy A22

Galaxy A22 is the first smartphone with 5G connectivity in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio. It comes in a range of vibrant colours—Grey, Mint and Violet. It is priced at Rs 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant (our trial unit) and Rs 21,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant. Combined with a smooth symmetrical form and round comfortable edges, this Samsung device fits comfortably in the hand. The unique symmetry design gives an aesthetic feel while holding and using the phone.

Out of the box, Galaxy A22 sports a bright 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Galaxy A22 also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets, and gives very good audio and cinematic viewing experience. The dark mode minimises eye strain during extended usage, and conserves power, making the battery last longer.

The Galaxy A22 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that ensures optimised performance, smooth multitasking and reduced power consumption even while browsing and using multiple apps. With a massive 5000mAh battery and in-box 15W USB-C fast charger, the phone will help you sail through your tasks without a worry. It supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1, designed such that you can be productive and creative every day.

On the camera front, we are looking at a versatile triple-camera setup on the rear. There’s a 48MP main camera to capture high-resolution and clear photos through the day. The 5MP ultra-wide lens adds additional perspective to photographs. The 2MP macro lens takes crystal clear close-up and bokeh shots. There is also a 8MP front camera for high-clarity, eye-catching selfies.

Overall, the Galaxy A22 is a smooth, fast and responsive device. It feels quite sturdy in the hand and the best part is, it does not cost a bomb.

Estimated street price: Rs 19,999 (6+128GB), Rs 21,999 (8+128GB)

Samsung Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 is a strong contender in the mid-range segment with its competent quad cameras, real smooth 90Hz display along with long-lasting 5000mAh battery. On the rear, it comes with 64MP main camera that enables consumers to capture crisp and clear photos. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view which adds more perspective to images. The 5MP macro lens takes crystal clear close-up shots, and the 5MP depth camera gives good portrait shots in Live Focus mode.

Galaxy A32 has a stunning 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with high 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming. The display supports up to 800 nits peak brightness for clarity even in bright sunlight. Whether you are playing a game or binge-watching your favourite web series, the 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets allows you to completely immerse yourself in cinematic viewing.

Galaxy A32 packs a 5000mAh battery that provides up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time. The phone delivers a big boost in performance with its advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. It supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 to help you focus on what matters the most, with content and features at your fingertips. It comes with in-display fingerprint sensor and is secured by defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform that secures your data.

The phone is available in four eye-catching colours—Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet. It is priced at Rs 21,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant.

Estimated street price: Rs 21,999