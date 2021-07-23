Samsung Galaxy A22 5G with Dimensity 700 chip, two years of ‘guaranteed’ Android OS updates launched in India

The A22 5G starts at Rs 19,999.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India today. This is the first 5G phone from the Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A22 5G price in India starts at Rs 19,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by Rs 21,999. At its price, the A52 5G will compete with phones like the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10i.

Galaxy A22 5G India price and availability

The A22 5G starts at Rs 19,999. This is for the 6GB/128GB configuration. The A22 5G also comes in 8GB/128GB configuration for Rs 21,999.

The phone will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting today.

As a launch offer for the A22 5G, Samsung will offer Rs 1,500 cashback on purchase using HDFC debit and credit card.

Galaxy A22 5G specs and features

The A22 5G has a 6.6-inch 1080p TFT display with an Infinity-V waterdrop-style notch and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 system-on-chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. This is expandable by up to 1TB. Software inside the phone is Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1.

Samsung is touting two key highlights of the A22 5G. One is that it supports as many as 11 5G bands. Secondly, the phone comes with a guarantee of two major Android OS updates (as well as two years of security updates). This seemingly makes the A22 5G a future-proof device.

For photography, the A22 5G has three cameras on the rear including a 48MP main, 5MP ultra-wide-angle and another 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy A22 5G is made entirely out of plastic and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometrics. The phone will be available in three colourways including Grey, Mint and Violet.

