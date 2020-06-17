Samsung Galaxy A21s launched in India for Rs 16,499; everything to know

The Galaxy A21s follows on the heels of the Galaxy A31.

Days after launching the Galaxy A31, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A21s in India at a starting price of Rs 16,499. The Galaxy A21s has a punch hole cutout design, 48MP quad rear cameras, Android 10 software and massive 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. Samsung has launched the Galaxy A21s in India in two configurations, 4/64 and 6/64GB.

The 4GB/64GB version of the Galaxy 21a will cost Rs 16,499 while the version with 6GB/64GB will sell for Rs 18,499. The phone will be available for buying starting today from across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals including Flipkart.

and has a design that's very reminiscent of Samsung's other new-age Galaxy A phones. The Galaxy A21s has an all-plastic body with a colour-shifting paint job. Samsung calls it 3D glasstic. The phone will be available in black, white and blue colour options.

On the front, the Galaxy A21s has a 6.5-inch 720p+ or HD+ display with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone has a punch hole cutout or as Samsung likes to call it, an Infinity-O notch, that also houses a 13MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the Galaxy A21s has an 8-core Exynos 850 processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB storage which is also expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card.

The dual-SIM phone runs Android 10-based One UI and is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

The Galaxy A21s has a quad camera setup on the rear. There’s a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros.