Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy A20s launch date, price in India: Samsung on Saturday launched the all-new Galaxy A20s with a taller 6.5-inch HD+ display, triple rear cameras, 8mm sleek design and Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A20s is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and has up to 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also flaunts a mirror-like finish on the rear.

Samsung Galaxy A20s price in India

The Galaxy A20s is priced at Rs 11,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Galaxy A20s is also available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration which is priced at Rs 13,999. Both phone models are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone comes with a 4000mAH battery that supports 15W fast charging. The phone is available in three trendy colour options – Green, Blue and Black – with a mirror-like finish.

In addition to Amazon and Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A20s can be purchased from the Samsung online store, Samsung Opera House and other retail outlets across the country.

Samsung Galaxy A20s specifications, features

The fifth entrant to the Samsung Galaxy A series family, the Galaxy A20s is an upgrade to the existing Galaxy A20 that was launched in India in April.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1560 pixels) Infinity-V display. The Galaxy A20s packs a powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC processor, a marked difference from its predecessor Galaxy A20 that is powered by an in-house Exynos 7884 octa-core processor.

Coming to the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A20s has the triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary depth sensor. The phone also sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s measures 163.3×77.5×8.0mm and weighs 183 grams.

“The Galaxy A20s has been developed keeping in mind the smartphone needs of the Gen Z consumer for a great display, superior triple camera and captivating design with a mirror-like finish,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.