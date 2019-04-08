Samsung Galaxy A20 with AMOLED Infinity-V Display to go on sale on Monday: Price, specifications

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 1:37 PM

Samsung launched the Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A10 last month in India after the smartphones were showcased at the MWC Barcelona 2019

Samsung Galaxy A20 is set to be available for the first time across online and offline channels in India starting Monday, April 8. The fourth entrant, which was launched in India last week,m to the new Galaxy A series comes with the design in line with the other family members. There are specifications such as dual cameras on the back, an Infinity-V Display (V-shaped notch), and a fast-chargeable 4000mAh battery.

Starting Monday, the Galaxy A20 will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung e-store, Paytm Mall, and other e-commerce websites, in addition to offline outlets across the country. It is priced at Rs 12,490 and comes in Black, Blue, and Red colours. The Galaxy A20 was also launched in Russia last week.

As for the specifications, the Galaxy A20 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7884 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. The Galaxy A20 runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI, which is available to flagships and the new Galaxy A-series smartphones as of now.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 has dual cameras on the back – a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 sensor. For selfies, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The camera is loaded with AI Scene Detection. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back of the smartphone. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. The smartphone has the standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The Galaxy A20 comes with support for dual VoLTE SIM cards in a dedicated slot.

