Samsung Galaxy A12: This mid-ranger offers a lot of bang for your buck

With so much competition in the mid-range segment, it becomes a daunting task to pick a mobile phone that has a decent set of features, good all-around performance, yet will not force you to break the bank. The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes as an affordable option for people who want a device with an attractive screen, good build quality and cameras, powerful battery and a host of other innovative features.

“Galaxy A12 is Samsung’s first and most affordable A-Series smartphone in 2021,” says Aditya Babbar, director and head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India. It is designed for today’s young generation and its emerging digital needs. It comes with a 48MP Quad Camera for great photography and lifestyle experience in the segment priced below Rs 15,000.

Galaxy A12 is available in three colours – Black, Blue and White. While the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999, our trial unit was the 4GB + 128GB device, priced at Rs 13,999. Out of the box, we were impressed with the phone’s overall appearance. It features a sleek body design that is comfortable to grip and has an attractive matte finish on the rear. The phone is smooth but not slippery, and fairly light too.

Switched on, the phone brings pretty good viewing with 6.5-inch’ HD+ Infinity-V Display with 20:9 aspect ratio, that provides vivid clarity at your fingertips. I must say that for a mid-range device, the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a surprisingly good display. Colours are punchy and bright, overall it’s great. It’s safe to say the Galaxy A12 is a decent device for entertainment consumption.

Galaxy A12 comes with a side fingerprint sensor. It supports Android 10 and One UI Core 2.5 that helps you focus on what matters the most with content and features at your fingertips. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The phone has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery that provides power to keep you going; its 15W adaptive fast-charging will allow you to spend more time watching content and less time charging your phone.

Moving on to the cameras, the Galaxy A12 comes equipped with a powerful 48MP camera that lets you take sharp and clear shots. Using the main camera, daylight shots are pretty excellent, as they showcase fine details and accurate colours. In the day, photos taken with the main camera turned out sharp with good detail. Company officials inform that the device’s True 48MP Quad Camera ensures moments are captured in stunning quality. True 48MP primary lens with an ISOCELL GM2 sensor delivers high clarity output with 48 million pixels.

Galaxy A12 comes with 5MP Ultra Wide camera to shoot great landscape images. The phone also comes with Macro lens to reveal close-up and intricate beauty in your photos as well as Depth camera, which enables you to focus on what matters the most. Galaxy A12 comes with 8MP Front camera to let you take high-resolution selfies.

In a nutshell, the Samsung Galaxy 12 is a very good offering in the mid-range segment. Its cameras are slick, the phone’s screen displays vibrant colours both indoors and outdoors while ensuring good contrast and saturation. There’s a powerful battery and in terms of its running, it is smooth and super-fast; there’s no lagging or stuttering even when graphics-intensive gamers are played. The best part: For a phone that possesses lots of high-end features, its affordability wins it all.

SPECIFICATIONS

Display: 6.5 inch HD+ Infinity-V Display

Processor: Mediatek Helio P35 (Octa Core 2.3GHz + 1.8GHz)

Memory &storage: 4/64GB & 4/128GB

Cameras: 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP rear, 8MP front camera

Sensors: Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Grip Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing, Virtual Proximity Sensing

Battery: 5000mAh, 15W Fast charging

Estimated street price: Rs 12,999 (4GB + 64GB),Rs 13,999 (4GB + 128GB)