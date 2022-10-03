Samsung Galaxy A04s with 50MP triple camera, Exynos 850, 90Hz display launched in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung’s latest addition to Galaxy A-series – Galaxy A04s was launched in India on Monday. The phone sports a 6.5-inch display paired with 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop notch on the top which houses the front camera. The phone is equipped with Exynos 850 SoC paired with 64GB internal memory and 4GB of RAM. Samsung’s latest Galaxy phone packs a 5,000 mAh with 15W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Price, availability

Samsung Galaxy A04s comes in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 13,499. Galaxy A04s comes in in three colour options – Black, Copper and Green. Galaxy A04s is available for purchase via select retail stores, Samsung’s website and other e commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A04s also includes launch offers which offer up to Rs 1,000 cashback for purchases made using SBI Bank credit cards, One card, Slice cards and other NBFC partners.

Samsung Galaxy A04s: Specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy A04s runs on Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 out of the box. It sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone packs an octa core Exynos 850 chipset paired with 64GB ROM and 4GB RAM.

Furthermore, the RAM can be extended using the Samsung RAM Plus feature. The phone’s internal storage can be extended up to 1TB using a MicroSD card. Samsung Galaxy A04s also supports Dolby Atmos audio via both the wireless as well as wired headsets. Galaxy A04s features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

In terms of camera, the phone features a triple rear camera setup comprising of 50MP primary sensor, and two 2MP depth and macro sensors. Samsung Galaxy A04s carries a 5MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats.

Other connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5 and GPS/ A-GPS.