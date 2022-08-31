Samsung Galaxy A04s budget phone launched with 90Hz display, 50MP triple rear camera: Check details

Samsung’s A series of phone could soon get a new member called Galaxy A04s. While the phone is yet to be officially announced, its specs have leaked online giving us an idea of how the phone could look and what capabilities it will come with. The Samsung Galaxy A04s is said to be an upgrade over the Galaxy A04 that was launched recently by the company.

To put this in perspective, the Galaxy A04 is a dual SIM phone powered by Exynos 850, Octa Core processor coupled with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB expandable inbuilt storage. The phone pack in a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support. The display size is 6.5 inches with a water drop notch at the top. The dual rear camera set up includes a 50 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera and 5 MP selfie camera.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Galaxy A04s is said to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an expected 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The smartphone is said to have a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-notch display. The Samsung Galaxy A04s could come with side-mounted fingerprint scanner just like the one you see in Galaxy A04.

The triple rear camera setup in the smartphone may include– a 50MP primary sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP portrait sensor. For selfies, it could offer a 5MP sensor. Various reports have suggested that new A04s could be powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 chipset paired with 3GB RAM and 32 GB of inbuilt storage. You can expect a dedicated slot to insert microSD card for expanding the storage capacity to upto 1 TB. The phone is said to run Android 12 OS with the company’s in-house OneUI 4.1 skin on top. According to rumour reports, Galaxy A04s could be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.