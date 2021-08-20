Samsung Galaxy A03s budget phone launched in India: Check price, specifications and availability

On the front end, the phone is equipped with a 5 megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has launched Galaxy A03s as the latest entrant in the Galaxy A series. Powered with the octa-core MediaTek SoC and equipped with the triple rear camera setup, the phone has been made available in two RAM and storage configurations by the company.

Galaxy A03s price in India and availability

Samsung Galaxy A03s has been priced in India at Rs 11,499 for the variant that will provide 3GB of RAM and 32 GB hard disk storage. On the other hand, for the variant that offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the same phone will cost Rs 12,499. So far as the available shades go, the company has launched the phone in three colours for now-Black, Blue and White with matte finish. The phone has been made available for purchase not only at the official site of Samsung but also leading online shopping portals and retail stores.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A03s

The dual SIM phone runs on the Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top and flaunts an HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Infinity V TFT 6.5 inch display. The aspect ratio for the screen remains 20:9. The phone is powered with the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC in two variants-3GB and 4GB RAM- and an expandable storage capacity of upto 1TB. On the camera front, the phone is beefed up with a triple-rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

On the front end, the phone is equipped with a 5 megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. For connectivity the phone has options including Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port and 3.5m headphone jack. Since battery specifications hold an immense value before a customer zeroes in on a phone, the company has provided the phone with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone measures 164.2×75.9×9.1mm and weighs about 200 grams.