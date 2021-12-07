Samsung Galaxy A03 Core budget phone launched in India; will take on JioPhone Next at a price of Rs 7,999

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Samsung has launched a new entry-level 4G phone in India called the Galaxy A03 Core. It will compete with the JioPhone Next and rival phones from Realme and Redmi at a price of Rs 7,999. To be clear, the Galaxy A03 Core is different from the Galaxy A03 which was unveiled globally recently.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core price in India, availability

The Galaxy A03 Core costs Rs 7,999 for a version with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals at the time of filing this report.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core specs, features

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is an entry-level phone with a 6.5-inch TFT display with a 720p resolution and water-drop-style ‘Infinity-V’ notch. The phone is powered by an 8-core Unisoc SC9863A chip which is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. This is expandable. Software inside the phone is Android Go 11.

The Galaxy A03 Core further comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone, expectedly, comes with an all-plastic body with a textured finish and available in two colourways— Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core versus JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next in contrast has a 5.45-inch 720p display. This is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 with anti-fingerprint coating. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chip with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. This is expandable.

This is a dual-SIM phone, but you’ll be locked to Jio for everything but voice calls. Software is a customised version of Android 11 Go that Jio calls Pragati OS. Powering the package is a 3,500mAh battery. JioPhone Next further has a 13MP rear and an 8MP front camera.

The JioPhone Next is currently selling at an upfront price of Rs 6,499.

