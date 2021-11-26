Samsung Galaxy A03 budget phone launched with 48MP dual cameras and 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A03

Samsung has announced yet another budget-centric smartphone, the Galaxy A03. While pricing and availability are still under the wraps, Samsung has revealed full specifications and design of the phone in question in a press release. The Galaxy A03 seems to be a follow-up to the Galaxy A02 and brings some welcome upgrades for budget-conscious buyers.

Samsung Galaxy A03 specs and features

The Galaxy A03, as far as the specifications are concerned, seems to be a jack of all trades budget smartphone with a big screen, big battery, big camera megapixels, and lots of RAM and storage options.

More specifically, the phone has a 6.5-inch 720p display (unspecified panel) with a water-drop-style ‘Infinity-V’ notch. Under the hood, it has an 8-core chip (again, unspecified) with a maximum clock speed of 1.6GHz. The phone will be available in three configurations—3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB, and 4GB/128GB.

The Galaxy A03 further comes with a 5,000mAh battery and Dolby Atmos audio support. It’s made from plastic and will come in three colourways—black, blue and red.

For photography, the Galaxy A03 has dual rear cameras with a 48MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera.

On the face of it, the Galaxy A03 seems like a Galaxy A02 with an upgraded primary camera. While Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything about software, it is likely that the Galaxy A03 is also based on its ‘OneUI Core’ software which is basically OneUI for entry-level phones.

Samsung also sells a phone called the Galaxy A03s which is currently listed on its official store at a base price of Rs 11,499 for a version with 3GB RAM.

Samsung is yet to announce price and availability details of the Galaxy A03. Stay tuned for more.

