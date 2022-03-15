Samsung Galaxy A-series event set for March 17, Galaxy A73 and A53 launch expected

The event livestream will kick-off at 7:30pm in India.

Days after unleashing the flagship Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is set to give its more affordable Galaxy A line-up a 2022 refresh, come March 17. The South Korean major has scheduled a virtual Galaxy A-series event on the said date where it is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53 phones. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 at around the same time, last year, which is to say, their successors may be right on schedule.

The Galaxy A52 and A72 notably brought Samsung up to speed with competition, their biggest highlight being their high refresh rate screens. The A52, additionally, came with 5G too (there was a 4G model also).

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ first impressions: Pocketable powerhouse

While the A52 5G has a 120Hz panel, the model with 4G has a 90Hz display. The Galaxy A72 also has a 90Hz panel. While the Galaxy A52 5G and its 4G variant have a 6.5-inch screen, the Galaxy A72 has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display. The panel type being Super AMOLED and resolution 1080p. The phones could top 800nits.

All the phones come with the same primary rear camera which is 64MP with f/1.8 aperture and OIS. This is paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera and another 5MP macro camera. The Galaxy A72 additionally has an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy A52 swaps this with a 5MP depth camera. On the front, all the phones have a 32MP camera.

Counting down to something Awesome, happening at #SamsungEvent on 17th March, 7:30 PM

Here are some polls in the meantime. ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/LkHt2gyRbq — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 14, 2022

The A52 and A72 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The A52 5G is powered by Snapdragon 750G. Battery capacity is 4,500mAh in case of A52 and 5,000mAh in A72. All the phones support 25W fast charging.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra first impressions: A Note-worthy crossover

The Galaxy A52 4G is available with 4, 6, or 8GB RAM, the Galaxy A52 5G with 6 or 8GB RAM, and Galaxy A72 also with 6 or 8GB RAM. All the phones come with either 128GB or 256GB storage (expandable via a hybrid micro-SD card slot). Rounding off the package are IP67 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and in-display fingerprint reader for biometrics.

Not a lot is known about the Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53 except that the A73 might get a 108MP main camera and the A53 might debut the Exynos 1200 chip. But if they’re anything like their predecessors, there’ll surely be a lot to look forward to. The event livestream will kick-off at 7:30pm in India and available to view on Samsung.com and company’s YouTube channel. Watch this space for more.