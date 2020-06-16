Samsung Frame TV 2020 lineup launched in India; check features, specs, other details here

For the base, the 50-inch model, the Samsung Frame TV 2020 price in India begins at Rs 74,990.

Samsung has introduced the Frame TV 2020 lineup in three distinct sizes in India. The electronic giant has also expanded its country-wide smart TV range by bringing 10 new models into 4K UHD, full-HD, and HD-ready options. The new Frame TV 2020 comes in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch versions that all feature QLED technology from Samsung and come preloaded with its hallmark Art Mode. On the other hand, the new smart TV models offer a screen size range from 32 to 65-inches.

For the base, the 50-inch model, the Samsung Frame TV 2020 price in India begins at Rs 74,990. On the other hand, the 55-inch model carries a price tag of Rs 84,990, while its 65-inch counterpart comes at Rs 1,39,990. The new TV models come with a 10-year no screen burn-in guarantee, a one-year “comprehensive” warranty on the panel, and an additional one-year warranty. The televisions will be available for purchase through the Flipkart and Samsung shop online store.

By comparison, for the 32-inch model, the latest Samsung smart TV HD-ready and full-HD models come with an initial price of Rs. 14,490, and go up to Rs 31,990 for the 43-inch range. The 4K UHD smart TVs will also be available for Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch version and Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch model. All these latest products also come with one-year “comprehensive” warranty and an additional one-year guarantee. The televisions will also be available through Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung Shop.

Launch offerings on the Samsung Frame TV 2020 and the new smart TV models include an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500 for customers making prepaid transactions within the first 48 hours of their sale. In addition, there will be an instant cashback of up to Rs 1,000 for SBI credit card holders buying the new Samsung Smart TV models via Amazon. Customers can also receive EMI options at no-cost. Samsung Art Store worth Rs 897 also includes a free three-month subscription to the Frame TV 2020 line-up.