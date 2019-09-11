Samsung fires fresh salvo on Xiaomi, launches Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s mid-range phones

Samsung Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s are now official in India. The two new smartphones come as the refreshed variants of the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 that were launched in India earlier this year. Samsung is gradually recovering from the previous state where it lost to Xiaomi as India’s top smartphone brand in the budget segment, thanks to the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. Samsung is also ready to unveil a new model in the former series later this week.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A50s comes in two variants while the Galaxy A30s has just one. Galaxy A50s 4GB/128GB version will be available for ₹22,999 and its 6GB/128GB model costs ₹24,999. It comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Violet colour options.

The Galaxy A30s will cost you ₹16,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The smartphone has Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Violet as colour variants.

Both the smartphones go on sale starting Wednesday, September 11 at Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru, Samsung e-shop, offline retailers, and leading online e-commerce platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Offers

The Jio users will be entitled to the Double Data offer on prepaid recharge packs of Rs 198 and Rs 299 up to 12 recharges. On the other hand, the Airtel customers will get double data on prepaid packs of Rs 249, Rs 299, and Rs 349 for up to 10 subsequent recharges.

The Vodafone and Idea customers will receive a cashback of Rs 75 on transacting Rs 255 towards the recharge via MyIdea or MyVodafone app. This offer is capped at 50 recharges or total cashback of Rs 3,750. Moreover, the customers get 0.5GB data over and above the benefits under the subscribed pack.

Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Specifications

Powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, the Galaxy A50s bears a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It runs One UI and packs all the standard connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE among others. You can extend the storage using a microSD card. There are three cameras on the smartphone – a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. Galaxy A50s is backed by a 4000mAh battery that charges at up to 15W.

Samsung Galaxy A30s has a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V Display at a resolution maxing out at 720×1560 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card. It also has three cameras but with different sensors – a 25-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. Galaxy A30s is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.