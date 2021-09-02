  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samsung finally brings Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi to India: specs, price, other details

September 02, 2021 4:34 PM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi India price is Rs 41,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-FiSamsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi India price is Rs 41,999.

Samsung is finally bringing the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi to India nearly three months after launching the LTE model in the country. It is basically the same tablet but with a different system-on-chip. Unlike the LTE model that’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G under the hood. It will come in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version at a price of Rs 41,999. The LTE model of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE starts at Rs 46,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi India price, availability

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi India price is Rs 41,999 for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available across Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores. HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card users will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 4,000 on purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi as an ‘introductory’ offer. These customers can also avail Rs 10,000 off on the Keyboard Cover accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi specs, features

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 12.4-inch WQXGA display and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The screen is TFT and it tops out at 60Hz.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (this is expandable). It has a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a bundled S-Pen stylus and supports Samsung DeX productivity suit.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi will come in four colourways including Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.

