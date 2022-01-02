Samsung Exynos 2200 with AMD RDNA 2 graphics teased; Chip to likely power Galaxy S22 series

Samsung will formally announce the new chip on January 11, 2022.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has teased its next flagship smartphone SoC — likely to be christened the Exynos 2200 — ahead of its official presentation on January 11 with a tantalising piece of information: the chipset will feature a GPU powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The AMD architecture is better known for powering the next-generation graphics on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and AMD’s RX 6000-series graphics cards.

The tech giant teased the chipset with a clip on its official YouTube channel and Twitter account. The teaser, however, did not reveal much, not even the name of the SoC.

The Exynos 2200 will be powering smartphones and it is unlikely that the new GPU will enable next-gen graphics on par with powerful gaming PCs and consoles. However, it is likely to enable some graphics improvements, alongside whatever upgrades Samsung has in store for its latest flagship chip.

The new flagship chipset, a successor to the Exynos 2100 launched in 2021, is likely to power some of Samsung’s powerful phones this year such as the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As is the case, it is likely that phones using Samsung’s in-house designs will be limited to international models, with variants presumably shipping with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset instead.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders have already been spotted on Twitter. While Samsung has not yet announced any details of the series, the latest renders suggest that the smartphone would feature an S Pen slot to bring it closer to the Galaxy Note series.

Reports also suggest that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with 1TB internal storage and packed with 16GB RAM. There will also be a 12GB RAM variant and three other internal storage options — 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.