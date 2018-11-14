Samsung evolving Bixby virtual assistant into a scalable intelligence platform to support diverse products

Virtual assistants, such as Samsung’s Bixby, Panasonic’s Arbo, Google Assistant are also hugely popular these days; you can use your voice to do actions like search, get directions, and create reminders.

Smart speakers such as Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home are steadily growing in popularity, and voice control is beginning to show up in consumer products from air conditioners to dishwashers, a trend that reflects that consumers are increasingly interacting with through voice systems. Virtual assistants, such as Samsung’s Bixby, Panasonic’s Arbo, Google Assistant are also hugely popular these days; you can use your voice to do actions like search, get directions, and create reminders.

Recently, the South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung Electronics unveiled powerful new developer tools for its Bixby and SmartThings platforms. To make connected living a reality, Samsung is making it easier for developers and partners to quickly build, launch and scale new experiences to millions of devices.

“We have achieved significant advancements in AI and IoT, which will be crucial to bringing our connected living vision to life,” said DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “The progress made to Bixby and SmartThings opens a new chapter where third party products and services can be integrated to the AI and IoT platforms at scale.”

Bixby started as an intelligent interface, a practical way to use your voice to interact with your phone.

Now, Samsung is evolving it into a scalable intelligence platform to support the diverse products and services in a consumer’s life. Recently, Samsung unveiled new ways for developers to bring a more conversational, personal and useful intelligent assistant experience to more consumers.

To make it easier for developers to scale services powered by Bixby, Samsung has introduced the Bixby Developer Studio. The collection of tools provides an intuitive way for developers and partners to infuse intelligence into more services and devices. Developers will be able to easily create Bixby Capsules—features or services created for Bixby—and make them easily accessible to consumers in the Bixby Marketplace. The Bixby platform will allow developers to adapt their capsules from mobile phones and televisions to home appliances and other products across the Samsung ecosystem. As part of its efforts to scale Bixby services, Samsung is expanding support to five new languages in the coming months, including British English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

Samsung’s connected living vision is centered around an open IoT ecosystem that unites the growing number of connected devices on a single platform. Available in more than 200 markets around the world, SmartThings delivers a connected experience in a single app, bringing IoT beyond the smart home, into the car, office and everywhere in-between. Samsung is now making it faster and easier for developers to connect their devices and services to the SmartThings platform with a new suite of tools in the redesigned SmartThings Developer Workspace.