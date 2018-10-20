Samsung Diwali Sale: Get whopping Rs 23,000 discount on Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Diwali Sale will end on October 22. (Source: IE)

The festive season is getting better and better! Days after the e-commerce giant, Amazon completed its ‘Great Indian Festival’ sale, a second wave of the same was announced, starting at 12 midnight on October 24, 2018. Similarly, Flipkart which successfully organised its ‘Big Billion Day’ sale, is set to hold ‘Festive Dhamaka Days’ from the same day. Just like most of the sales these days, smartphones are expected to be the most sought-after items.

However, if you are planning to buy a smartphone and don’t want to wait for another three or four days, Samsung’s Diwali sale promises to be the golden opportunity. During the sale, Samsung offers huge discounts on smartphones, home appliances and more.

The sale is already live on Samsung’s online store and will end on October 22.

As part of the Diwali sale, Samsung offers a whopping discount of Rs 23,000 on Galaxy Note 8. The phone which is priced at Rs 67,900 is available on Samsung’s online store at just Rs 48,900 after a discount of Rs 19,000.

The customers can get an additional cashback of Rs 4,000 if the purchase is made using HDFC Bank credit cards. “All customers who purchase Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Note 8 between 1st Oct to 31st Oct 2018 using ‘No Extra Cost EMI’ on HDFC Bank Credit Cards OR full payment using HDFC Credit Cards will be eligible for the cashback of INR 4000.00,” the terms and conditions of the offer say.

This cashback will be processed to the customer’s card account within 90 days of completion of the transaction. The cashback will bring the effective price of the smartphone down to Rs 44,900. The customers will also be eligible for a 10% cashback of up to Rs 2000 if the payment is done through Paytm.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3 inch edge-to-edge bezel-less display and HDR support. It is powered by 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Exynos 88895 processsor and has a built-in fingerprint sensor as the primary security feature, along with the host of connectivity options in terms of 3G, 4G, GPS, Wifi, NFC Bluetooth capabilities.