Samsung Days sale on Flipkart: Up to Rs 4,000 cashback on Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10 Lite and other top offers

Samsung has partnered with e-commerce website Flipkart to host a promotional Samsung Days sale event. The Samsung Days sale event will be valid until June 12 (starting from June 9) on Flipkart during which phones like the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10 Lite, and others, will be available with attractive offers. These offers will be in the form of cashbacks, no-cost EMIs and special deals on Samsung Care+ plan. Not just smartphones, Samsung is also selling its tablets and wearables with offers during the promotional sale event.

During Samsung Days sale on Flipkart, the flagship Galaxy S20 line-up (Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20) will be available with up to Rs 4,000 instant cashback for HDFC Bank cards users. Buyers can also choose to opt for a 12-month no-cost EMI offer. Samsung Care+ package will be available at a reduced price of Rs 2,499 for Galaxy S20 line-up buyers during the Samsung Days sale on Flipkart. With Samsung Care+, Galaxy phone users can extend the warranty on their devices by another 2 years with coverage for accidental and liquid damage.

Those looking to buy the Galaxy S10 Lite can avail instant cashback of Rs 4,000 and 12-month no-cost EMI on the 128GB model of the phone, while 512GB variant of Galaxy S10 Lite can be purchased with cashback of Rs 2,000 during Samsung Days sale on Flipkart. This is again for HDFC Bank cards users. Those looking to buy the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will similarly be eligible for a cashback of Rs 2,000.

Samsung Care+ package will be available at a reduced price of Rs 2,299 for Galaxy 10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite buyers during the Samsung Days sale on Flipkart.

Buyers can purchase the Galaxy A31, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 with 12-month no-cost EMI during the sale. Also, Samsung Care+ package will be available for Rs 1,149 with Galaxy A71 and Rs 699 with Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31 during the sale.

Those looking to buy the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy can avail Samsung Care+ package for Rs 499 during the sale.