Samsung cuts price of this dual camera phone that has Galaxy S9-like features

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ has dual cameras on the rear

Samsung Galaxy A6+ price in India has been slashed once again. The smartphone was launched in India earlier this year in the mid-range segment to attract customers with its features borrowed from the flagship range. Alongside Galaxy A6+, Samsung launched Galaxy A6, Galaxy J8, and Galaxy J6 – all having the Infinity Display at the lower price spectrum. Within a few months, the price of Galaxy A6+ has come down to Rs 21,990 after two subsequent price drops.

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ (Review) was launched at a price of Rs 25,990 in India, however, in June the price was cut by Rs 2,000. Now, slashing the last-revised price of Rs 23,990, Samsung is now selling Galaxy A6+ at Rs 21,990 on e-commerce websites. However, it is unclear whether this price drop is temporary or permanent. The revised price has been updated on Paytm Mall, Amazon.in, and Samsung’s online store.

With the price cut, the Galaxy A6+ becomes even a stronger contender to Honor Play, Vivo V9 Youth, and other phones in the same price range. In our review, we found the Galaxy A6+ to be impressive in terms of its display, cameras, and performance. However, there were tidbits of quality issues during gaming, but overall the device is perfect for someone who isn’t a heavy gamer.

The Samsung Galaxy A6+ has a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1080×2220 resolution. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. Powering the internals of the Samsung Galaxy A6+ is a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB + 32GB or 4GB + 64GB. The storage is further expandable via microSD card up to 256GB.

For photography, Samsung Galaxy A6+ comes with a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel camera. The rear of the handset has a fingerprint sensor and it packs a high-capacity 3500mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone comes with support for Bixby, Bixby Vision, and Bixby Home.