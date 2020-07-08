Samsung Crystal 4K UHD (2020), Unbox Magic 3.0 series TVs launched in India; everything to know

The range of Samsung Crystal 4 K UHD TV 2020 comes in various screen sizes, starting with 43 inches and going up to 75 inches.

In a bid to capture the developing landscape in the emerging smart TV market in the country, Samsung has announced the launch of two smart TV series. The newest entry in the list of Samsung’s smart TVs in India are Crystal 4 K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0. The Samsung Crystal 4 K UHD TV 2020 models have been brought into the market with a “bezel-less” design coupled with Dynamic Crystal Display and the Crystal 4K processor. Samsung has gone a step ahead to provide multiple experiences to its users by the Unbox Magic 3.0 series. The TV series is loaded with OTT apps along with a free subscription to Office 365 that will bring the fun of both work and entertainment for the people opting to buy the TV.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020, Unbox Magic 3.0 series price

Samsung has introduced the Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 in a price range of Rs. 44,400 to Rs. 2,37,900. The 43-inch costs the lowest at Rs 44,400 while the most expensive model is 75-inch TV priced at Rs 2,37,900. The 50-inch variant is available at Rs. 60,900, while the 55-inch scale will cost Rs. 1,32,900, 65-inch and with 75-inch range. However, for the 32-inch edition, the Unbox Magic 3.0 price begins at Rs. 20,900. A 43-inch variant is also available in Rs. 41,900.

Samsung will provide its customers a My Samsung My EMI deal starting at Rs. 990 for 32-inch, Rs. 1,190 for 43-inch, and Rs. 1,990 for 49-inch and above. Samsung also announced a cashback of up to 10 per cent across all new models on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, and SBI Cards. In addition, there will be a two-year warranty on the panel which consists of a regular one-year warranty and a one-year extended warranty.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV 2020 features

The range of Samsung Crystal 4 K UHD TV 2020 comes in various screen sizes, starting with 43 inches and going up to 75 inches. The updated models feature dual-LED backlighting Dynamic Crystal Display panels. The TVs also have a Multi-View feature to allow you to divide the screen into two parts and watch two videos along with separate control of the volume output. In addition, Samsung has provided the bezel-less three-side design to provide greater immersion.

The Crystal 4K UHD TV has been preloaded with an Ambient Mode that will allow users to browse through their photos in the form of a slideshow with their new TVs. Samsung has also given a Tap View that will let users mirror content with a single tap from their smartphone. Samsung has built these TVs based on algorithms and that will automatically set the volume on par with the nature of the content on its own There’s also a sterile cable solution to keep cables tidy, covering them in the frame, linked to the TVs.

Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 features

The range of the Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 is available in screen sizes of 32 “and 43” respectively. It comes with several voice assistants like in-house Bixby by Amazon Alexa and Samsung. The TVs also come with apps like Auto Hot Spot and Live Cast. In addition, there is a dedicated Personal Computer Mode that allows you to create documents or access different Cloud productivity functions.

Samsung has provided support for the Content Guide with access to streaming applications like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5. The remote bundled one also has dedicated keys for accessing supported streaming apps. The new TV models do have a built-in music player, which comes with an integration of Gaana. You’ll also get a Live Cast feature to stream live moments from any remote location over a smartphone.