Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV with bezel-less design, HDR10+ support launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung, today, launched the 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo TV in India. This is a relatively entry-level offering with Samsung touting high-end features like bezel-less design, HDR10+ support, and an Auto Game Mode for seamless gaming on a budget. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV price in India is set at Rs 35,990. It is available to buy at the time of writing.

SAMSUNG CRYSTAL 4K NEO TV PRICE IN INDIA

The 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo TV is priced at Rs 35,990. It is available across Amazon, Flipkart, and Samsung Shop website.

Samsung is offering complimentary one-year Amazon Prime membership for purchases made from Amazon. On Flipkart, Samsung will give you one-year membership of Disney+ Hotstar, similarly.

The Crystal 4K Neo TV will be available with 12-month no-cost EMI from SBI and HDFC Bank.

SAMSUNG CRYSTAL 4K NEO TV SPECS

The 43-inch Crystal 4K Neo TV has a UHD resolution (3,840×2,160 pixels) and supports HDR10+ playback. Samsung says the TV is capable of showing a billion true colours. Powering the smart TV is a Crystal Processor 4K which is paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs Tizen software.

For audio, you get 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support. Samsung has also put a smart Adaptive Sound feature in the TV, which as the names suggests, adapts sound basis of available content to offer the best output.

The Crystal 4K Neo TV comes pre-loaded with apps/features like Universal Guide and Samsung TV Plus and supports Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant voice assistants. Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator, meanwhile, help get better frame transition and low latency while gaming.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, and a USB port. The bundled remote supports Bluetooth and Infrared (IR).