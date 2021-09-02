Samsung cruises ahead in TWS earbuds market, Apple suffers substantial loss: Counterpoint

In addition to Samsung and Xiaomi which gained customers in the last quarter substantially, the other players that performed well include JBL, JLab, and QCY.

Apple lost considerable share in the Truly wireless earbuds segment in sales for the second quarter in the year 2021, as per data released by Counterpoint Research, Apple lost not only on the sales number but also lost considerable value of its sales during the quarter. The company suffered despite offering deep discounts on the AirPods. The same research also said that on account of Apple’s losses, South Korean giant Samsung gained considerable share in the Truly wireless earbuds segment whereas Xiaomi emerged as the leader in the lower segment of Truly wireless earbuds. The Counterpoint Research also said that the overall sale of the Truly Wireless earbuds remained subdued during the quarter on account of several lockdowns imposed in several markets around the world.

While the American tech company may have taken a slight bump in the last quarter sales, it is unlikely to rue over the loss as it is all set to launch the third generation AirPods next month which is expected to bring a major windfall for the company, a Counterpoint researcher was quoted as saying. Liz Lee, senior analyst at Counterpoint was quoted as saying that the third generation AirPods which are slated to be released by the company during the next month could be a massive hit.

The analyst said that it has been a while since a new product in the Truly Wireless earbuds segment was launched and attractive sales of the product could pull up the notch for the American company high in the next quarter sales. The analyst also predicted that the sale might touch the figure of 80 million for the company during the year.