Samsung could preview its new smartwatch tech with Google during MWC 2021 on June 28

The new operating system for the smartphone had been announced earlier this year at Google’s I/O event.

Samsung smartwatch: Samsung has partnered with Google to bring a new smartwatch platform that would combine Wear OS and Tizen, and now, reports have suggested that the platform might be previewed for the first time during Samsung’s virtual presentation at MWC 2021. During the one-hour presentation, scheduled for June 28 at 10:45 pm Indian time, Samsung said it would focus on the Galaxy ecosystem, mobile security and its new watch experience. On the official page of its MWC 2021 event, the company said that it was reimagining smartwatches, providing new opportunities to both developers and customers.

Though nothing of essence is revealed by this statement, it does indicate that some sort of a first look of the new smartwatches that the tech giant is working on could be likely at the event.

Also read | Samsung Galaxy M32 launched in India, will take on Redmi Note 10S and Realme 8 at a price of Rs 14,999

The new operating system for the smartphone had been announced earlier this year at Google’s I/O event. The collaboration of Samsung and Google is significant considering the fact that Samsung’s smartwatches are considered to be a pinnacle in the wearables offered on Android base, but so far, the company has been using its own app store and operating system. On the other hand, Google has its Wear OS which is powered by the Google Play Store and obviously has a better ability to be integrated with Android and Google’s services. However, Google has not been able to find strong hardware partners for its Wear OS.

This collaboration could be a solution to the problems that both the companies face, and the smartwatch platform is therefore quite an anticipated product among tech enthusiasts. A preview of the platform could potentially be a glimpse into what these two tech giants have been working on.