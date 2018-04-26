Samsung Galaxy J2 Core could be company’s first Android Go phone

Samsung has not officially confirmed if it’s working on a smartphone running on the storage-friendly version on Android Oreo. (Source: Reuters)

Samsung has been tirelessly working to dominate the entry-level segment after Xiaomi entered the space with its affordable smartphones. The company is now giving it another try as it is looking to overhaul its entry-level and budget segment offerings. While the South Korean company has lately been in the news for working on high-end Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy X phones, a new report now suggests the there could be another phone in the offing for the entry-level and budget tier. This new budget smartphone from Samsung could run on Android Oreo (Go edition) and take on the Xiaomi Redmi 5A.

According to a report by SamMobile, a Samsung device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with some key specifications and Android 8.1 Oreo as the OS version. The device bears a codename SM-J260G along with entry-level specifications such as 1GB of RAM, which is the primary requirement for the Android Oreo (Go edition).

Source: Geekbench

The device is also said to pack a modified version of the Exynos 7570 processor with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.43GHz. The smartphone has been marked in the listing as ‘Universal7570_Go’ – another clue to speculating the presence of Android Oreo (Go edition).

Further, the report says that Samsung might launch this device commercially as Galaxy J2 Core. The smartphone could be a part of the Samsung Galaxy J series, surprisingly, which is targeted at the mid-budget segment while it is the Galaxy On series that falls in the budget tier.

Samsung has not officially confirmed if it’s working on a smartphone running on the storage-friendly version on Android Oreo. Anyway, it is plausible that Samsung has not been able to attract the customers towards its entry-level offerings against Xiaomi, which dominates the tier in India.