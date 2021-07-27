Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get S Pen support, no new Note this year ahead of August 11 Unpacked event

Samsung has been improving the durability of the screen it used for its foldable phones with each iteration

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Are there going to be many surprises at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event? Apparently not. While leaks, if actually true, have already left little to the imagination, be it Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, upcoming Galaxy smartwatches, and even Galaxy Buds 2, now, even Samsung mobile president TM Roh has published a blog post confirming some of the news. This blog post is a recent Samsung tradition that Roh is continuing which aims to set expectations for the event as well as hint at some of the additional details. In the post, Roh has said that the folding screens would be more durable and would have stylus support, adding that this year’s releases would not have a new addition in the Note lineup.

The fact that new Flip and Fold phones would be announced was shared by leakers first, and then confirmed by Samsung in its Unpacked invitation picture. But now, Roh has just outrightly stated that the third generation of foldable devices by Samsung would allow for “amazing new” multi-tasking capabilities and enhanced durability.

The aspect of enhanced durability is something that Roh emphasised again in his post when talking about the upcoming Z Flip 3, which he also said would have a more “refined style”.

Samsung has been improving the durability of the screen it used for its foldable phones with each iteration, and even though it is not yet clear what the company means by durability this time around, there is room for improvement since it is still a relatively new technology that the South Korean company is working with. Moreover, as per a recent leak, both the foldable phones could be IPX8 water resistant, which might be a part of the enhanced durability pitch of Samsung.

Z Fold 3 would also have stylus support, as Roh has confirmed, but it might not work with previous S Pens that the company released for Galaxy S21 Ultra, because Roh has suggested that the company might release a new S Pen altogether that would be designed especially for foldable phones.

Apart from this, while Samsung would not be releasing a new Note this year, Roh said that the company would “broaden” the features of Note to more Samsung Galaxy devices.

He also gave references to working with “trusted industry leaders like Google and Microsoft”, hinting towards a better support for enhancing the Z Fold 3’s multitasking capabilities.