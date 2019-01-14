Samsung confirms Galaxy M series will launch on January 28: All you should know

Samsung has confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Galaxy M series (Source: Reuters)

Samsung will launch its Galaxy M series in India on January 28. In an official confirmation, the company, which once held the top spot for smartphone sales in India before losing the battle to Xiaomi, will unveil its new budget and mid-range smartphones later this month. It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 will be launched. Moreover, it is also widely speculated that all three smartphones will debut globally at a later date.

The Samsung Galaxy M series will be exclusively available on Amazon.in, besides the company’s online store. There is no information on the offline availability of the upcoming smartphones. Samsung says its new Galaxy M series will be equipped with “powerful display, powerful camera, powerful battery and a powerful processor”, the specifications of which are scant as of now.

While Samsung is yet to officially reveal the smartphones and their specifications, one of the smartphones in the series, Galaxy M20 is reported to come with a 5000mAh battery – the highest ever on a Samsung phone. Samsung India Senior Vice President told Reuters in an interview that the Galaxy M20 has been made in India and will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000.

According to reports, the Galaxy M20 will be powered by an Exynos 7885 processor and pack a 6.1-inch LCD display. It is said to come with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded. The smartphone is expected to sport a dual setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras on the rear while an 8-megapixel camera will be given on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy M10 will be the entry-level device in the series and come with a 5.6-inch LCD display, according to reports. It is expected to be powered by the company’s Exynos 7870 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage with support for expandability. There is likely to be a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, besides a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

As for the Galaxy M30, Samsung will use one of the recently-announced Infinity displays on the smartphone that will likely be positioned at the top end of the price spectrum. The smartphone is said to bear an Infinity-U display. It is also expected to bear a triple camera setup on the back, similar to what Galaxy A7 (2018) offers. There will be a 16-megapixel sensor on the front, according to the reports. The Samsung Galaxy M30 will pack a 5000mAh battery, the reports suggest. A Geekbench listing leaked earlier also suggested that the Galaxy M30 will be powered by an Exynos 7885 processor.