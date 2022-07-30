Samsung confirms Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 coming soon to India; pre-reservations start from July 31

The Fold 4 and Flip 4 are coming soon to India possibly alongside global markets, Samsung announced today. They are set to launch at Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on August 10 and while Samsung, still, isn’t giving out key details –that includes the names of these devices as well— it will let potential buyers “pre-reserve” a unit in advance starting from July 31.

Customers interested in getting early access to the Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be able to pre-reserve the “next Galaxy smartphones” from July 31 by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung.com and Samsung Exclusive Stores. This will also make them eligible for “additional benefits” worth Rs 5,000 after the delivery of the devices, Samsung says. More details are awaited.

While Samsung is yet to officially confirm the hardware it’s launching on August 10, it’s all but confirmed that the Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be the stars of the show.

Based on everything we’ve been hearing off the rumour mills leading into their launch, we can expect them to be based on the same broad template as the Fold 3 and Flip 3, at least as far as design is concerned. It’s safe to assume that Samsung is making them more durable this year, after making great strides last year. The Fold 3 and Flip 3 were, both, IPX8 water-resistant, for instance. It would be interesting to see what it has in store for the Fold 4 and Flip 4.

They would naturally ship with updated specs including a new chip, possibly the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Fresh colours may also be in the offing.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10. Speculation is rife that the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro may not come with a physical rotating dial, which has been a signature feature of Samsung’s Galaxy Watches in the past. Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are also expected to be launched alongside.

Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 will be live-streamed at 6.30pm IST on August 10 on Samsung Newsroom India. Watch this space for more.