Samsung AirDresser has been launched in India for Rs 1,10,000. It can remove 99.9% of the viruses and bacteria from clothes, according to Samsung.
  • MORE MARKET STATS

Samsung claims its ‘AirDresser’ can remove up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria from clothes

By: |
Updated: Dec 23, 2020 6:12 PM

Customers will have to hang the clothes and the garments which they wish to sanitise inside the device and turn on the device and wait through the time while the device runs through its course.

The company also said that the device has been designed in a manner that it produces minimal sound during its operation and can practically be kept in any part of the house including the bedroom. (Credit: Samsung)

In an age when sanitisation and sanitation have become the buzzwords, electronic giant Samsung has launched a device named ‘AirDresser’ which the company has claimed can sanitise and remove all viruses, bacteria and germs from the clothes. The device will rely on the use of air and steam to sanitise the clothes of all dust particles and lethal viruses from the surface. The company while launching the product claimed that the device is effective in removing up to 99.9 percent of the viruses and bacteria including influenza, adenovirus and herpes virus.

Being a product of a new kind, the company has also elaborately explained the stages and the process of the device which is undertaken during the sanitisation of the clothes. Customers will have to hang the clothes and the garments which they wish to sanitise inside the device and turn on the device and wait through the time while the device runs through its course.

Related News

The device will undergo the following four stages during the entire process, according to the information provided by the company.

1. JetStream: This process plays the central role of cleaning the fabric with an intense amount of heat and removes all the viruses, bacteria, odour causing elements from the clothes. A similar process is employed while cleaning the leather accessories and other delicate items in the industry, the company said.

2. JetAir: This process plays the secondary role of removing the dust particles which might get accumulated on the surface of the clothes during its cleaning process. The high intensity JetAir ensures that no dust particles are left lingering on the surface of the garments. The company also said that the device has been designed in a manner that it produces minimal sound during its operation and can practically be kept in any part of the house including the bedroom.

3. HeatPump Drying: In contrast to the rough process of drying which often leaves the clothes shrunken and damaged in ordinary washing machines, the new Samsung device has been claimed to use a low temperature drying technology in the process of drying so that the clothes’ fabric remains intact and curt.

4. Deodorising Filter: This is the last process in the cleaning of the clothes which ensures that there is no odour left emanating from the clothes including the smell of sweat, liquor, tobacco among others.

Diwali Offers on TVs - Get Vouchers Upto Rs. 9500Bajaj finserv

Coming from an electronic giant like Samsung, the users might remain assured on the quality front but the price quoted by the company for the device is a whopping Rs 1,10,000. The company has said that the product will be available on its online retail site. Other platforms including Amazon and Platform will sell the product from December 24, the company said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Samsung
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Samsung claims its ‘AirDresser’ can remove up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria from clothes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Apple is ‘jailbreaking’ its own iPhones before sending them out to some users; here’s the reason why
2Apple is apparently working on bringing multiple user support to iPhones
35G in India: Oppo announces setting up of 5G research and development lab in Hyderabad; Check details