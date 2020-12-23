Samsung claims its ‘AirDresser’ can remove up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria from clothes

The company also said that the device has been designed in a manner that it produces minimal sound during its operation and can practically be kept in any part of the house including the bedroom. (Credit: Samsung)

In an age when sanitisation and sanitation have become the buzzwords, electronic giant Samsung has launched a device named ‘AirDresser’ which the company has claimed can sanitise and remove all viruses, bacteria and germs from the clothes. The device will rely on the use of air and steam to sanitise the clothes of all dust particles and lethal viruses from the surface. The company while launching the product claimed that the device is effective in removing up to 99.9 percent of the viruses and bacteria including influenza, adenovirus and herpes virus.

Being a product of a new kind, the company has also elaborately explained the stages and the process of the device which is undertaken during the sanitisation of the clothes. Customers will have to hang the clothes and the garments which they wish to sanitise inside the device and turn on the device and wait through the time while the device runs through its course.

The device will undergo the following four stages during the entire process, according to the information provided by the company.

1. JetStream: This process plays the central role of cleaning the fabric with an intense amount of heat and removes all the viruses, bacteria, odour causing elements from the clothes. A similar process is employed while cleaning the leather accessories and other delicate items in the industry, the company said.

2. JetAir: This process plays the secondary role of removing the dust particles which might get accumulated on the surface of the clothes during its cleaning process. The high intensity JetAir ensures that no dust particles are left lingering on the surface of the garments. The company also said that the device has been designed in a manner that it produces minimal sound during its operation and can practically be kept in any part of the house including the bedroom.

3. HeatPump Drying: In contrast to the rough process of drying which often leaves the clothes shrunken and damaged in ordinary washing machines, the new Samsung device has been claimed to use a low temperature drying technology in the process of drying so that the clothes’ fabric remains intact and curt.

4. Deodorising Filter: This is the last process in the cleaning of the clothes which ensures that there is no odour left emanating from the clothes including the smell of sweat, liquor, tobacco among others.

Coming from an electronic giant like Samsung, the users might remain assured on the quality front but the price quoted by the company for the device is a whopping Rs 1,10,000. The company has said that the product will be available on its online retail site. Other platforms including Amazon and Platform will sell the product from December 24, the company said.