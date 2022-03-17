Samsung CEO apologises over app throttling issue in Galaxy S22 Series phones

Samsung is issuing a software update for the Galaxy S22 Series in South Korea, preventing GPU and CPU limitations resulting from the service.

Samsung CEO Jong-Hee Han has formally apologised to users over the Game Optimizations Service app throttling debacle while addressing the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

The executive admitted the South Korean electronics major did not appreciate customer concerns, adding that Samsung would listen to customers more closely in a bid to prevent such issues from occurring again.

Samsung waded through a fresh debacle over throttling app performance artificially on some of phones, including the new Galaxy S22 Series flagships. The company has blamed the Game Optimizing Service (GOS), which comes pre-installed on some phones, for the performance lag. The app allows users to fine-tune system performance during gaming sessions and claims to reduce and optimise heat generation to extend battery life.

However, the service ends up throttling other apps that are not games, leading to significant drop in performance. Users are also not given the option to disable the app’s behaviour. The service was found to throttle performance on a whopping 10,000 apps. The service was also found to whitelist benchmarking apps such as Geekbench from throttling. This forced Geekbench banned the last four Galaxy S flagship generations and the Galaxy Tab S8 Series from the platform.

A Korean YouTuber posted a video of 3DMark benchmark tests on his Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with the service on, showing significant disparity in scores. With the service off, the phone managed 2,618 points and an average FPS of 15.7 and 1,141 points and an average FPS of 6.8 with the service on.

Samsung had earlier issued an official statement on the Members app in Korea, confirming that the service optimised CPU and GPU performance on the Galaxy S22 Series phones to prevent heating during long gameplay.

It is issuing a software update for the Galaxy S22 Series in South Korea, preventing GPU and CPU limitations resulting from the service. It is expected to rollout a similar update to older Galaxy S flagships and tablets.