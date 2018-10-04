Samsung brings new colour variants for Galaxy ‘S9+’,’Note 9′

The smartphones in new colours would be available at selected offline stores, online portals and Samsung Shop from October 4, the company said in a statement.

Samsung India on Thursday announced the availability of Galaxy “S9+” and “Note 9” in burgundy red and lavender purple variants, respectively. The smartphones in new colours would be available at selected offline stores, online portals and Samsung Shop from October 4, the company said in a statement.

“Festive season is the best time to own our latest powerful flagship smartphones that are now available in exciting new colours,” said Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India. Galaxy “S9+” was launched in March with its 256GB variant priced at Rs 72,900.

The phone comes with 6.2-inch super AMOLED “Infinity Display” screen along with 6GB RAM, powered by Snapdragon 845 processor and 3,500mAh battery. The 6.4-inch “Note 9” that hit the Indian markets in August comes with internal storage expandable up to 1TB.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is fuelled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 4000mAh battery, compatible with both wired and wireless charging. The two variants of “Note 9” — 128GB and 512GB — are priced at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

As part of the announcement, “Note 9” buyers can purchase a Galaxy Watch priced at Rs 24,990 for Rs 9,999, the company added. Samsung India is also offering cashback and bonus offers on the devices.