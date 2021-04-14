Samsung brings its next gen 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs with Mini LED technology to India

Samsung launched its next gen Neo QLED TV line-up in India on Wednesday at a starting price of Rs 99,990. The big new update here is the display technology.
By: |
April 14, 2021 5:36 PM

Samsung Neo Qled TV, SamsungThe line-up will start at Rs 99,990.

Samsung launched its next gen 8K and 4K Neo QLED TV line-up in India on Wednesday at a starting price of Rs 99,990. The big new update here is the display technology. The Neo QLED TVs are based on Mini LED backlighting, a technology that allows Samsung to offer a more precise and immersive HDR experience over conventional LCD. These TVs were originally announced at CES 2021.

Samsung Neo QLED TV sizes, pricing and availability

The Neo QLED TV will be available in four models and five sizes: 85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, and 50-inch. Two of these models will come with 8K resolution: QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch. The other two will be 4K TVs: QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.

The line-up will start at Rs 99,990 and will be available at all Samsung retail stores, consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Pre-booking starts April 15 on Samsung Shop and on April 19 on Flipkart, Amazon and at consumer electronics stores.

Select models will be eligible for “complimentary” Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, and cashback of up to Rs 20,000.

Samsung Neo QLED TV specs and features

Neo QLED TVs pack much smaller LEDs – to the tune of 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs – in their backlighting system. This allows Samsung to have ultra-fine control over its dimming zones and black levels thus cutting down on blooming effect which is the appearance of a halo effect around bright objects next to a dark background often seen on typical LCDs.

The Neo Quantum processor inside these TVs is further claimed to intelligently optimise picture quality to 4K and 8K regardless of the input quality using AI upscaling and deep learning technology.

Samsung is also touting their gaming capabilities. These TVs come with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, a new Game Bar settings menu that puts all game options within easy reach and Super Ultrawide Gameview which brings gaming monitor-style ultra-wide aspect ratios to a TV. These Neo QLED TVs pack high refresh rate of 120fps (variable refresh rate or VRR), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), and a low 5.8ms response time. There is HDMI 2.1 support.

Elsewhere, these TVs feature SpaceFit Sound and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) technology for a customised audio experience and a solar remote control.

