Samsung Blue Fest 2019 offers great deals on Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Harman, JBL and more – check details

Samsung Sale: One can pick the Samsung Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM or Samsung Galaxy M20 4GB RAM for Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively (Image source: Samsung India/website)

Samsung Blue Fest 2019 sale is now live and those looking to upgrade their smartphones, televisions, home appliances and smartwatches can make the most it. The sale started on August 20 on Samsung.com and will end on August 26, 2019. Additionally, the mega fest will have interesting deals on JBL audio products and Harman Kardon too.

Moreover, there are attractive discounts being offered on different credit cards as well. Buyers who have HDFC credit card can avail a cashback of 5 per cent. Similarly, people using Amazon Pay are eligible for cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on various electronic products.

Those who will buy online exclusive Samsung products will also receive MakeMyTrip vouchers of up to Rs 15,000 and vouchers of up to Rs 10,000 from OYO. However, it must be noted that terms and conditions apply.

Offers on Samsung Galaxy M-series

The Samsung Galaxy M10 smartphone with 3GB RAM is available for purchase at Rs 7,990 on a discount of Rs 1,300 from its launch price. One can pick the Samsung Galaxy M20 with 3GB RAM or Samsung Galaxy M20 4GB RAM for Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy M30 WITH 4GB RAM is available for purchase for Rs 13,390 while the 6GB RAM storage variant is down to Rs 16,990 from Rs 19, 590.

READ ALSO | Redmi’s 70-inch smart TV confirmed: Likely to counter OnePlus TV

Offers on TVs during Samsung Blue Fest 2019

The 55-inch 4K UHD TV by Samsung is available at an impressive Rs 13,901 discount during the Samsung Blue Fest 2019 and the discounted price is Rs 1,19,999. Moreover, the 55-inch 4K UHD TV can be bought for Rs 59,990. Those who prefer buying 43-inch Full HD LED Smart TV can get it for Rs 36,990. Other TVs on offer include 43-inch UHD LED Smart TV at Rs 39,990 while 32-inch HD Ready LED TV at Rs 14,990.

Offers on Harman and JBL products

JBL Go 2 and JBL Flip 4 can be bought at Rs 2,063 and Rs 7,019 respectively whereas the JBL Clip 3 is available for Rs 2,339 after getting 48 per cent off during the Samsung Blue Fest 2019. While the Harman Kardon Esquire 2 is retailed at Rs 6,999 the Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus wireless speaker is available for purchase at 7,499 with a discount of 58 per cent.

Offers on accessories

The Gear Sport and Gear IconX are retailed at Rs 22,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively. During the Samsung sale, one can buy Samsung Galaxy Fit yellow after a discount of Rs 1,000 for Rs 2,490. Galaxy Fit (Silver) can be purchased at Rs 8,990 whereas Galaxy Watch Active can be bought at Rs 19,990. Those eyeing Gear S3 Frontier can get it for Rs 22,990.