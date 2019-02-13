Samsung ‘Best Days’ Valentine’s Day offer: Gift your valentine Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy S9 with discounted Galaxy Watch, up to Rs 17,000 off

Samsung has announced its ‘Best Days’ offer for Valentine’s Day, making it easier for people to quickly choose smartphones as a gift for their loved ones. Under the offer, the Galaxy Note 9 variant with 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage is available for Rs 77,900 after an instant cashback of Rs 7,000, the company has announced. On top of it are the offer for HDFC Bank cardholders and exchange value bonuses, but more on them later.

The 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models of Galaxy S9+ can now be bought at Rs 57,900, Rs 61,900 and Rs 65,900, respectively, after slashing off Rs 7,000 recently.

The South Korean manufacturer also has offers for HDFC credit and debit cardholders who will get an additional cashback of Rs 6,000 on Galaxy Note 9 and Rs 4,000 on Galaxy Note S9+, respectively. The total cashback money during the Valentine’s Day sale will be Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000 for Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+, respectively. It must be noted that this offer is for a limited period only.

Besides, for all those who are interested in purchasing the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+, there is something in store even if they don’t bank with HDFC. There is an exchange offer in which interested buyers can give away their old Samsung smartphone for an upgraded one and get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 over and above other discounts/ offers.

After applying the bank and exchange offers, the Galaxy Note 9 8GB/512GB model can be purchased at Rs. 68,900 while the 6GB/128GB variant is available at Rs. 58,900.

All Galaxy S9+ models can be bought with the upgraded bonus of Rs 9,000 with the exchange scheme. The 256GB variant is up for grabs at the cost of Rs. 56,900, while the 128GB variant is available at Rs. 52,900. Additionally, the buyers can purchase the 64GB model for Rs. 48,900.

Samsung also has offers on Galaxy Note 9 in which on purchasing both 128GB and 512GB models, a Rs 24,990 Galaxy Watch can be bought for just Rs 9,999. The ‘Best Days’ offer by Samsung are valid across all Galaxy Note 9 as well as Galaxy S9+ devices. The discounts and benefits offered by Samsung go up to Rs 32,000.