Samsung apparently has a whopping 150MP smartphone camera sensor in the works and Xiaomi has eyes on it

Buzz has it that Samsung is silently working on a new high-resolution 150MP camera sensor for flagship smartphones. Samsung’s 150MP camera sensor is said to be roughly based on the same Nonacell technology that it uses in the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP sensor seen inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Unlike the latter, Samsung is expected to sell the 150MP sensor to OEMs like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

To recall, Samsung makes two different 108MP sensors. The first-generation ISOCELL Bright HMX and the second-generation ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. While the second-generation ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor is exclusive to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, the first-generation ISOCELL Bright HMX is seen inside Xiaomi phones like the Mi Note 10. Xiaomi was in fact the first OEM to announce it was partnering with Samsung on the ISOCELL Bright HMX at launch – the Mi Note 10 was the first smartphone to pack the high-resolution 108MP camera sensor.

Xiaomi has since launched the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship phones with the same sensor.

The association may continue with the new 150MP camera sensor as well as Xiaomi is said to be one of the first few brands getting access to it. Xiaomi is expected to launch a high-end flagship phone with the 150MP Samsung camera sensor sometime in Q4, 2020. Oppo and Vivo are also said to be in line, but their flagship phones packing the sensor are said to arrive only in 2021.

Not a lot is known about Samsung’s seemingly in the works 150MP camera sensor apart from rumours that it would be the largest in the industry – at 1-inch. The ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, seen inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra for your reference, stands at 1/1.33-inch. Bigger the sensor, better the chances for it to capture more light. Of course, there are other factors that factor in while shooting a photo using a smartphone, but good hardware certainly helps. Over the last year, we’ve seen more and more brands investing in high-resolution sensors with 48MP being the new normal. Apparently, the megapixel race isn’t stopping anytime soon.