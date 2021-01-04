Samsung announces January 14 Galaxy Unpacked event; Galaxy S21 series incoming

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14. Also possibly tagging along will be the company’s first canal-type—closed—TWS earbuds with ‘true’ ANC or active noise cancelation, Galaxy Buds Pro. Potentially everything about the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro—including their January 14 launch date—has been leaked extensively over the last few months. Be that as it may, it’s always nice when things go official, and given that this will be one of the first high-profile events of the new year, there is still a lot to look forward to.

The Galaxy S21 series is already available for pre-order in the US. As is usually the case, the Galaxy S21 series should arrive in India by the end of January or early February.

Your experiences are about to get even more epic on January 14, 2021.

Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T pic.twitter.com/IVKmxn3Epv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 3, 2021

Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2021 on January 14 will unsurprisingly be virtual. Those keeping track would know, this year’s Galaxy ‘S’ Unpacked event is taking place sooner than usual. The Galaxy S20 series was launched in early February last year. The Galaxy S20 phones, namely the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, were accompanied by the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro have been leaked to death by now. The fresh bout of leaks includes official-looking live photos of the Galaxy Buds Pro that were spotted on Facebook revealing what may only be called the final few pieces of the puzzle—the Facebook Marketplace listing includes both the buds themselves and the retail packaging.

Though the looks and all-round design—plus their ANC feature—of the Galaxy Buds+ successor are no secret, we now know that they will also feature a 2-way speaker system and IPX7 rating (which is an improvement over the Buds+’ IPX2 certification). The buds, as per the listing, will offer 5-hours of playback with the case offering 18 hours of battery life—possibly with ANC on.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series

Like the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy S21 series is also expected to boot three phones, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The three phones are expected to share core hardware, which is said to be a combination of the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 2100 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 depending on the market—India usually get the Exynos-based Galaxy S models. All the phones are also expected to have 5G connectivity as standard. All the phones will possibly run Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

There are reports that all the three Galaxy S21 phones will drop micro-SD card support while the top end Galaxy S21, or the Galaxy S21 Ultra will add support for Samsung’s S-Pen stylus—a Galaxy Note staple. Speaking of dropping things, this year’s Galaxy S21 phones are also expected to come without any charger in the box. That is after Samsung mocked Apple for removing the charging brick from its iPhone retail packaging not so long ago.

Galaxy S21

The Galaxy S21 will reportedly come with a 6.2-inch 1080p+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly come with three cameras on the back, a 12MP main (f/1.8, OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 64MP telephoto camera (f/2.0, OIS, for 3x hybrid zoom). On the front, it is said to come with a 10MP camera. The phone is further said to come with a 4,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging.

Galaxy S21+

The Galaxy S21+ will reportedly come with a 6.7-inch 1080p+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly have the same rear cameras as the Galaxy S21. The phone is further said to come with a 4,800mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will reportedly come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly come with four cameras on the back, an 108MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle, a 10MP telephoto, and another 10MP periscope-style telephoto camera. On the front, it is said to come with a 40MP camera. The phone is further said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging.