Samsung announces Exynos W920, chipset that will most likely power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung: Tech giant Samsung has announced the processor that would power the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4. The revelation has come merely a day before the South Korean tech giant is set to unveil its latest hardware lineup. The chipset set to power the next smartwatch from Samsung is called Exynos W920, and it would be supporting the new unified smartwatch platform that Samsung and Google have developed together.

Samsung Exynos W920 chipset: Features and specs

The Exynos W920 chipset has been equipped with two Arm Cortex A55 cores and one Arm Mali G68 GPU. The tech giant has claimed that the chipset would lead to users getting a 20% improvement in CPU performance, while the graphics would be 10 times better as compared to the predecessor. Moreover, the chipset will also be able to launch applications faster, and it would offer a more interactive 3D graphical user interface (GUI) on the smartwatch’s qHD display.

Samsung has further said that since the processor is small in size, it leads to there being space in the smartwatch for putting in a large battery, while still giving users a sleek design.

Moreover, to offer an Always-on-Display (AOD) feature in the wearables, the chipset, Samsung said, is equipped with a dedicated processor for low-power display – Cortex M55. The company said that this would help in reducing the display power consumption when the wearable is under AOD mode in comparison to the previous Exynos model.

The chipset also has a 4G LTE Cat.4 modem for connectivity, along with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) L1 to enable users in tracking distance, speed and elevation when undertaking outdoor activities.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked

During the Galaxy Unexpected 2021 on August 11, it is expected that Samsung could launch two models in the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup – Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It is confirmed that the watches would run on Wear OS 3, and be fitted with Gorilla Glass DX layer on the display.