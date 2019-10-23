Samsung announces Diwali deal on Galaxy A70s: Free wireless earphones, cash back

Samsung has also announced an extra 10 per cent cashback on all purchases made through SBI credit cards

Diwali 2019 offers: Samsung launched Galaxy A70s last month as the latest addition to its popular Galaxy A line-up. Now adding to the festivities, Samsung has announced a Diwali offer on the Galaxy A70s. According to Samsung, customers will get a free Samsung C&T ITFIT wireless Bluetooth earphone worth Rs 1,999 with the Galaxy A70s. This offer is currently available on all online platforms and retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy A70s price is set at Rs 28,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant while the smartphone’s 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 30,999. The phone comes in attractive colour options: Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White.

Samsung has also announced an extra 10 per cent cashback on all purchases made through SBI credit cards. This offer is also valid on the purchase of other Galaxy A series smartphones: A80, A50s, A30s and A20s.

Samsung C&T ITFIT wireless Bluetooth earphones are claimed to have a long battery life of up to six hours of audio playback on a single charge. The earphones come with in-line controls that let you control music and calls.

The Galaxy A70s boasts of being the first smartphone from Samsung that features a 64-megapixel primary camera, as a part of triple rear camera setup. The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a waterdrop-style notch that Samsung calls Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It packs a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy A70s runs Android 9 Pie with One UI on top. The phone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. It also features a Game Booster mode for the ease of gaming lovers.

The Galaxy A70s offers improved imaging capabilities than its predecessor Galaxy A70. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel camera. For selfie lovers, the phone has a 32-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera on the front.