Samsung announces DDR5 DRAM memory module, touts more than twice the performance of DDR4

South Korean Electronic giant Samsung has expanded its DRAM memory portfolio by incorporating a new 512 GB DDR5. The new 512 GB DDR5 is understood to be based on the high-k metal gate (HKMG) technology. The decision taken by the company is to be seen in the wake of huge demand for the high-bandwidth workload systems, emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The company while announcing its decision said that the new DDR5 will be able to deliver more than twice the performance given by the existing DDR4 modules.

The company further said that the DDR5 module has been designed in such a way that it can provide the data transfer rate up to 7,200 megabits per second (Mbps). The company’s reliance on the high-k metal gate (HKMG) technology instead of conventional silicon oxynitride technology will make the module more efficient thereby reducing its power consumption by up to 13 percent.

The new technology has also been claimed to help the module limit its leakage and attain better performance. The move taken by the company is targeted at wooing the data centres and high end customers who want high-speed memory solutions for processing Artificial Intelligence(AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics and other emerging technologies.

As per various media reports the DDR5 DRAM module is undergoing the rigorous testing process at the company labs and it is expected to reach the customers and data companies not before the turn of the year 2021. The company is understood to have got in touch with Intel regarding its new DDR5 DRAM module with Intel showing keen interest in the development and launch of the product.