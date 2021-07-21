Samsung announces August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event, hints at Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 launch: Here are all the details

We do not know whether Samsung has anything else up its sleeve for the event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event: It’s official! The Samsung Unpacked event for the unveiling of the new Galaxy lineup is set to be held on August 11. During the event, the new Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold are set to be announced, as per the 12-second teaser that Samsung shared while announcing the date of the event. As per rumours, the new phones that would be announced are Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, and they have already been leaked quite a bit as well. The event is also expected to see the announcement of the new Galaxy Watches, the first to use the Samsung-Google Wear platform that Google had announced in its I/O event earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When and where to watch

The event would be held at 10 am ET, so in India, users would be able to catch the event at 7:30 pm on August 11.

Due to the pandemic, the event would be held virtually, much like all of the events being hosted since March last year. As of now, we know that the event will be livestreamed on the Samsung website. However, more details of the livestream will be shared by the company as we move closer to the date, it has promised.

In the lead up to the event, Samsung is letting people reserve the phone that is yet to be announced, on its website, throwing in incentives like “highest online instant trade-in values”, and a discounted 12-month Samsung Care+.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

The images of the anticipated phones had been leaked by Evan Blass. If the images are real, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 would look very similar to the current version of the phone in the market, with the largest upgrade seeming to be the compatibility with the S Pen stylus of Samsung.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a big update on the outside. It seems that the tech giant would replace the very tiny screen on the current model with a slightly larger screen, which would still be fairly small.

While Samsung has attempted to make these screens durable in the past by switching to Ultra thin glass under a plastic sheet, the screens are still very fragile, and therefore, the company would need to work more on making these more durable.

As far as the smartwatch is concerned, it is expected that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, fitted with a rotating bezel, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 without the rotating bezel would be announced in multiple colour options.

We do not know whether Samsung has anything else up its sleeve for the event, say maybe new earbuds, but we will have to wait and find out.