Samsung announces all its Galaxy smartwatches will now be made in India

In an industry first, Samsung on Thursday announced that all its Galaxy smartwatches will now be made in India. Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition, which is the company’s first smartwatch to be made in India, reiterating its commitment to the Indian market. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition will be available at a price of Rs 28,490 starting July 11 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

Samsung offers the most diverse lineup of smartwatches in the Indian market, even more so than any other brand. Over time, it has moved to offering a wide range of 4G-enabled smartwatches that essentially let you use them without a tethered smartphone, even for making calls and general connectivity. The newly launched Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Aluminium edition is also a 4G-ready smartwatch. With it, Samsung can now boast of 9 distinct colour finishes, 3 sizes (42mm, 44mm and 46mm) and two unique design templates across its Watch 4G and Watch Active 2 product lineups.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the more affordable of the two. This one features a digital bezel with haptic feedback that tries to mimic the functionality of the Watch 4G and Galaxy Watch’s signature rotating bezel. Previously, it was only available in stainless steel in India.

In terms of pure specs, it comes with a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED curved display with 360×360 resolution. It has 1.5GB RAM, 4GB internal storage, and a 340mAh battery. There’s Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, as well as GPS, plus all your usual fitness tracking smarts including heart rate monitoring. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also 5ATM-certified which makes it swim-proof.