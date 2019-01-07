Samsung announces 219-inch MicroLED 4K TV at CES 2019

Samsung has launched two new MicroLED TVs at CES 2019

CES 2019 is still one day to go officially but it has never stopped companies to jump the timelines and launch products. Samsung is one of the most active companies that take part in CES and this time, it has upped its game with a more practical approach. Samsung has announced a smaller version of its enormous MicroLED TV ‘The Wall’, which it launched at last year’s CES. The new MicroLED TVs come in two sizes 219-inch and 75-inch – the most convenient one for consumers.

The Samsung MicroLED TVs of 2019 use the same technology as The Wall wherein “individual tiles of self-emissive MicroLEDs” that feature millions of red, green, and blue coloured microscopic LED chips are used. These MicroLEDs emit their own light, unlike the conventional ones. It is by far the closest contender to the OLED material that needs an organic lighting system to produce colours. With MicroLEDs, the need of OLED is expected to reduce over time.

The new 4K TVs by Samsung won’t be cheaper though. While the pricing for either model – 75-inch or 219-inch – has not been announced yet, it is expected to cost as much as, if not more than, The Wall that was launched at a whopping cost of $100,000. Samsung also made an announcement that it is partnering Apple to feature iTunes movies on its smart televisions via a dedicated app. This development makes Apple reach a wider audience that does not own an Apple TV to stream iTunes content on a big screen.

At the CES, Samsung also announced that its smart televisions will soon support voice commands from the digital assistants Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Users who own an Alexa- or Google Assistant-powered device can control media playback on their Samsung smart televisions. Of course, Bixby integration will continue to be available for the users as well.