Samsung Anniversary Sale: Galaxy S9 at Rs 29,999, 55-inch QLED TV, & more

Samsung is also offering up to 49 per cent off on televisions during the sale. (Image source: Samsung website)

Samsung has announced yet another sale in a build up to Dussehra. Called the Samsung Anniversary Sale, the extravaganza of deals on range of Samsung products starts Monday, October 7 and will continue till October 13.

During the Samsung Anniversary Sale, buyers can get upto 50 per cent off on smartphones. Buyers can avail up to 10 per cent cashback on select SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank cards and up to Rs 1,500 cashback on Amazon Pay transactions. Furthermore, there is an additional exchange offer on old devices on the purchase of new Samsung Smartphones.

In addition, phone buyers can get upto 10 per cent cashback on the latest range of Samsung smartphones.

Samsung’s last year’s flagships, Galaxy S9 can be purchased at Rs 29,999 while the Samsung Note 9 can be bought at Rs 42,999 during the sale. One can now also buy the latest Samsung Galaxy M30s, which has a Super AMOLED screen and is equipped with the massive 6000mAh battery on Samsung.com exclusively.

You can bundle your purchases with Harman Kardon Audio products, which are available with up to 50 per cent off, or JBL devices, which are available with up to 60 per cent off.

Also, the tech giant is offering up to 49 per cent off on televisions during the sale. The Frame, which is 55-inch QLED TV is being sold at Rs 84,999.

Those keen on buying Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm can buy it at Rs 23,990. Other accessories are also on sale with up to 40 per cent off during Samsung Shop.

There are select home appliances which also available with upto 10 per cent cashback from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. You can buy Samsung washing machine, refrigerators, microwave, and air conditioners during the sale which are available with more than 10 per cent off on purchases during the Samsung sale.

Those making travel plans would be happy to note that there is 25 per cent discount on bookings through MakeMyTrip. In addition, one can also get Oyo hotel vouchers worth up to Rs 10,000 during the Samsung Anniversary Sale.